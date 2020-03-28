Gov. Zulum Disregards Coronavirus Safety Protocols, Attends Crowded Wedding Ceremonies in Maiduguri.

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state Saturday ignored all basic preventive protocols for coronavirus for almost 3 hours, attending various wedding fatiha ceremonies within Maiduguri metropolis between 10 am and 1 pm without break.

The governor is said to have attended the wedding of two daughters of a close associate and friend, Engineer Abubakar Talba who is also the Borno State Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The wedding was well attended by a large crowd that assembled at the Umar Ibn Khattab Central Mosque Bulumkutu opposite Legacy Housing estate along old Jos road Maiduguri.

Others weddings attended by the governor included that of a business mogul, renowned politician, elder statesman and former BOCCIMA Chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Rijiya Bama who also gave out his children in marriage at a heavyly crowded ceremony at the Old GRA area of Maiduguri city.

Another crowded engagement of the governor was at the residence of the former Majority Leader of the BOSHA, a former State Commissioner in the immediate past administration of former Governor Kashim Shettima and now serving as Special Adviser on Ministry of Reconsttruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR), Hon. Abdulrahman Abdulkareem Ngala who also hosted a wedding ceremony.

The govenror also briefly stopped over at the old GRA area near Senator Kashim Shettima s house to exchange pleasantries immediately he left 202 housing estate for similar wedding ceremony with his convoy.

The family of late Alhaji Abba Habib was also on the top list of Govenror Zulum's wedding ceremony visits. A large crowd was at the venue located at the Gwange 1 ward near the Gwange bridge along Sir Ahnadu Bello way Maiduguri waiting for his arrival amidst riders and Motorists that temporarily obstructed the route to the venue. he departed the venue at about 1.00pm and returned to Governemnt House.

A disturbibg situation is that no member of his entourage observed the basic protocols or measures streamlined to curtail the spread of coronavirus disease despite the efforts of the committees and individuals creating awareness and sensitizing the public including IDPs at camps on the preventive and treatment measures.

The governor's convoy included the Deputy Governor, Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Hon. Members of House of Representatives, State Assembly members, State Commissioners, Special.Advisers, State Party Chairman, General Manager of state owned Establishments, Directors, politicians, security operatives, drivers, press crew and journalists among others.

Later members of the Press crew and State Correspondents Chapel of NUJ who were in the governors convoy paid a congratulatory visit to one of the Special Assistants to the governor on Electronic Media, Tanimu Tukur Marara who also wedded the daughter of Professor Aliyu Mohammed Kodiya of the UMTH today Saturday, 28th March 2020.