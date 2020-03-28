Police Officers Who Violently Enforced COVID Movement Restrictions On Shops Arrested (Video)

Listen to article

Police Officers involved in “unprofessional conduct” in a video that has gone viral destroying cartons of beer bottles in Lagos in the process of enforcing the restriction of movement over the Coronavirus Disease have been arrested.

This was made known by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, in a statement on Friday.

Elkana said the policemen have been identified, apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings.

He said the Commissioner of the Command, Hakeem Odumosu, saddened by the apparent unprofessional conduct exhibited by the officers, got them identified and ordered for their immediate arrest and investigation.

The statement added: “They are currently subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings known as Orderly Room trial at the Provost Department, State Command Headquarters Ikeja, to serve as deterrent to others. Their conduct is totally condemned as it fell short of our professional standards and rules of engagement.

“Police officers involved in the enforcement of restriction orders across the state are further warned to exercise their discretionary powers with utmost professionalism, compassion and respect for the rights of the citizens. The Commissioner of Police reaffirm his stance on zero tolerance for impunity by Police Officers.

“For complaints against Police actions in the State kindly call the following numbers 09090003792, 09010512348, 09010512350.”