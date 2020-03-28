Extend COVID-19 grants, donations to other States - Adelaja

Listen to article

The Federal government has been told to extend its grants and donations to other States, in their efforts to combat against the rapidly spreading of corona virus in Nigeria.

President Buhari, announced that, a sum of N10 billion grant has been given to Lagos State, being the epicenter of the virus, while N5 billion was allocated to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), however, that there is need for such grants to be extended beyond Lagos State, as cases are reported in other States.

This was contained in a media statement, issued by Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the National Publicity Secretary of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), over the weekend. According to him, "At this time of national pandemic, all the States should be given grants, for them to be able to prepare for any possible outbreak, or arrest the existing cases in their States, no matter the small numbers".

He commended private, corporate organizations, and the Federal Government led by President Buhari, who has been helpful with generous donations and provisions of Isolation centers to Lagos State. Adelaja, however charged Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to be more accountable for all the supports given and those that will still come.

As a public officer, it is important that while updates are being given to Nigerians on the efforts so far, the way and manners the funds donated are used, since they do not require legislative approvals, before spending, should also be made known to the public.

The public are already asking questions, on where the donations and grants running into several billions are going into. This has therefore, necessitated the need to open a public account, where citizens can access such information.

The Lagos State plans to give succor and palliatives to residents is commendable, but the governor should not allow those who may wants to politicise it, and won't allow it to get to those who genuinely needs them, as that will negate all the good work being done by the governor and his team in their proactive effort to contain COVID-19 due to stay at home order.

Adelaja stated further that, the private organizations and individuals should not forget that while it is commendable to donate to Lagos State, to contain the spread of the virus, other States also needs to be helped.

The report on National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), in the public that, ordinary Nigerians are not being attended to should be investigated, because if not thoroughly investigated, it will underscore the entire efforts of the private individuals, corporate organizations and government, putting resources in place, for the benefit of all Nigerians. If there is problem of man power shortage, retired health workers can be recalled, to joins hands with those in service, to combat this spread, in addition to other efforts of the government.

"I will advise futher that, the best way this scourge can be defeated quickly is to set up Isolation centers, specialized hospitals and provide anti-covid mechanisms in all the States of the Federation, where individuals can easily access without having to move to Abuja or Lagos before they can be tested or treated, Adelaja concluded".