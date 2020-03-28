Coronavirus: Osun Speaker, Timothy Owoeye distributes free hand sanitizers to motor parks 

Listen to article

The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, RT. Hon Timothy Owoeye has distributed hand sanitisers, hand-washing materials and soaps to some motor parks in Osogbo and Ilesa towns as part of efforts to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Owoeye asked the people to bear the inconveniences that the social restriction measures including the closure of markets in the state might cause them, saying it is meant for the good of the state.

Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Kunle Alabi told The Nigerian Voice that the items were presented to the leadership of motor parks in Ilesa and Osogbo.

The Speaker said the idea was to ensure that people wash their hands without excuses, particularly in public places such as motor parks.

Owoeye said, "People should not see the partial restrictions by government as one that is not sensitive to the plight of the masses, but we should see it as a responsible decision to contain the spread of the deadly virus in our state.

"We as transporters should comply with government directive that motorcycles should carry only one passenger, while all mini buses should carry only four passengers with one passenger in front, one in the middle and two at the back seat.

"I want to also implore us that we maintain good personal hygiene, we should do away with hand shake, hugging and maintain the habbit of social distancing.

"We should ensure that commuters and all motor pack workers wash hands regularly, use hand sanitizer and better still, disinfect our vehicles regularly."

Some of the leaders who spoke at the motor parks visited commended the Speaker for the provision and promotion of healthy living.

They promised the judicious use of the facilities put in place by Owoeye just as they affirmed their readiness of strict compliance to government directives.