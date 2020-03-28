3 hours ago | General News
Explosion In Akure Suburb
A suburb of Akure, Iluabo, was hit by an explosion early today. The explosion occurred in the area at about 1am on Saturday.
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu confirmed on Twitter that there had been a “loud blast” and said he was headed to the “scene to assess”.
I've been briefed by security agencies in the state concerning the loud blast that was heard in Akure. I will be at the scene to assess on the advise of heads of our security agencies.
I ask that all citizens remain calm as we ascertain details of the incidence. — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) March 28, 2020