Finally, Corona Virus Hits Enugu State As Two Test Positive

Barely two weeks after rumoured Corona Virus case shivered the residents of Enugu State and the entire Southeastern Nigeria as a whole; the pandemic disease has finally hit the state, as two people tested positive to the virus.

This was contained in a statement singed by the state's Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi.

He disclosed that the patients voluntarily contacted the ministry on arrival from United Kingdom (UK) and requested for the COVID-19 test which came out positive.

The statement, captioned 'Enugu State Confirms Two Cases Of Corona Virus (Covid-19)' reads:

"The Enugu State Ministry of Health confirms that two patients who presented on their own tested POSITIVE for Corona Virus( COVID-19)

"It is important to inform the public that the patients voluntarily contacted the Enugu State Ministry of Health on arrival from United Kingdom (UK) and requested for the COVID-19 test which came out positive.

"So far the patient has remained in isolation and the Enugu State Multi sectoral Rapid Response Team has commenced contact tracing.The Enugu State Government express her gratitude to these patients who reported to the Enugu State Ministry of Health following the announcement that all returnees from overseas in the last 14 days should report for evaluation.

We still wish to encourage all those that returned recently from overseas to contact the Enugu State Public Health Department through these dedicated lines- 08182555550 or 09022333833

We urge the general public not to panic as Health Personnel are already positioned to respond to the present situation even as all should observe high level of personal hygiene and maintain the social distance protocol and stay home."

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that 11 new cases have been confirmed in Nigeria, bringing the total confirmed cases the country to 81.

According to the centre, 8 of the 11 cases are in Lagos State, 2 in Enugu State and 1 in Edo State. It further disclosed that 3 persons have been discharged while 1 person has died of the deadly virus in the country.

Corona Virus is real.