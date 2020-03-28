Coronavirus:11 New Cases Recorded In Nigeria

Listen to article

Eleven new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria. The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made the announcement Friday night.

It said the new patients are in Lagos, Enugu and Edo. Nigeria now has 81 confirmed cases of the virus. 11 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu & 1 in Edo State

As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death,” it added.