Unite States Is Not Recruiting Medical Professionals To Assist COVID-19 Crisis - US Embassy, Nigeria

Listen to article

The U.S Mission in Nigeria Friday said the United States is not recruiting foreign medical professionals to assist COVID-19 response.

The US Embassy said the information gone viral in Nigeria and other African countries is incorrect. Only medical professional with a previously approved H OR J petition with the US Immigration will receive emergency visa appointment.

The US H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ graduate level workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise in specialized fields such as in IT, finance, accounting, architecture, engineering, mathematics, science, medicine, etc. A J-1 visa is a non-immigrant visa issued by the U.S to research scholars, PROFESSORS, and exchange visitors participating in programs that promote CULTURAL EXCHANGE, especially to obtain medical or business training within the U.S.