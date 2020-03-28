March 28: Believe Your Prayer is Answered

Listen to article

To believe is difficult for many of us. As in the parable of the unjust judge. God says that after we plead our case, we are to believe. This is step nine in our action steps for prayer. Asking, in itself, doesn't cause you to receive.

Read carefully, Christ’s word in this passage; this is another mini-seminar on prayer: “Have faith in God,” Jesus answered. “I tell you the truth, if anyone says to this mountain, “Go, throw yourself into the sea,” and does not doubt in his heart but believes that what he says will happen, it will be done for him. Therefore, I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe…” (Mark 11:22-24).

The next phrase is…that you have received it (v. 24). When you ask for something, believe then and there that you have already received it. It is possible to ask for something in prayer and not believe. We do it all the time. We usually give up too soon. If you have not already done so, you must believe that what you prayed for last night is going to happen. Then confess, “Lord, I believe.” Maybe you tend to doubt. You might not be a believer all the way. When you start doubting, be honest, like the father of the demon-possessed boy, and say, “Lord, I believe; help my unbelief!”(Mark 9:24 NKJV).

We can’t let doubt enter into our prayers. It will short-circuit them. When you pray according to God’s word and believe that “you have received” what you asked, it will be yours. That is God’s promise to you. Note: Faith is believing the promises. Believe God will do what He promised He’ll do in your life.

Let’s pray: Father, my heart’s desire is to believe you. When doubts rise up, help me to turn to you. Lead me to your word so that my faith will grow. I believe that you will help my unbelief and answer my prayers. I pray in Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s reading: Judges 4-6; Luke 4:31-44

Have Faith in God and Believe He'll Do.