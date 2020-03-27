Umahi bans release of corpses from mortuary in Ebonyi

Listen to article

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi has directed the Vice Chancellor of Alex Ekuweme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba to stop releasing corpses from the university's mortuary for burial in the State so as to ensure the safety of citizens of the State

The Governor also ordered the immediate arrest of those that organized the burial ceremonies that took place in Ezza South and Ikwo local government areas of Ebonyi State.

Umahi who stated this while briefing newsmen on government's efforts towards tacking the dreaded coronavirus in the State, directed the State Commissioner of Police, CP Awoshola Awotinde to ensure the arrest of all the policemen that supervised the burial ceremony.

He frowned at the development stressed that it was wrong for citizens of the state to violate government directives on ban on burial ceremonies, among others.

"Commissioner of Police make sure that the policemen that supervised the burial are arrested and detained. Chairmen of Ezza South and Ikwo, I don't understand how burial ceremonies will take place in your LGA and you people are not aware. This thing should stop. We should safeguard the lives of our citizens."

The Governor called on the Permanent Secretary of State Affairs, Mr. Austin Udude and Commissioner of Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike to identity 2 hotels within the capital which will be taken over by the State government for occupation by medical workers in the fight against the scourge.

On the lock down of the State which will commence today, the Governor charged the Chairmen of all the LGAs and security operatives to ensure strict compliance to the directive of the State Government.

According to the Governor, the lock down is not a joke as only vehicles on essential duty will be allowed into the State.

"The kits we ordered will arrive tomorrow. Everybody should takel this campaign seriously. "