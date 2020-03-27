NMA, NANNM Partner Borno State Response Committee on Coronavirus

Listen to article

Borno State Medical Doctors and Nurses have pledged to partner with the federal and various local councils like the state government's high powered Response Committee on Coronavirus at all times to provide adequate Informatiion to the teeming citizens of the state.

They also promised to provide the needed expertise for prompt identification, Isolation, treatment and close monitoring of cases of coronavirus diseases in the state if by chance it comes .

The Chairman NMA, Borno State, Professor Aliyu Mohammed Kodiya and Chairman, NANNM Borno State, Comrade Umar Mohammed Shettima in a joint press conference at the NUJ Press Center Friday evening also said the associations will provide continuous training for healthcare workers, particularly, clinical workers on global best practices in infection, prevention and control.

They further assured that the two unions will provide all forms of support to government agencies, international and local non-governmental Organizations as well as the traditional institutions in ensuring that the pandemic is curbed in the shortest possible period.

They also urged the general public to practice basic hygiene including hand washing with soap and water, use of hand sanitisers, wearing of protective face masks, observing social distance when it becomes absolutely necessary to come out otherwise stay more at home than going out.

The unions further called on the public to avoid large gatherings including places of worships, burial ceremonies weddings, markets, public transportation and any other gathering for now while urging the public not to panic but to stay calm and in full control.

"We equally call on the populace to get accurate information from reliable sources like NCDC, WHO, etc and avoid relying on Informatiion from the social media as this could be misleading.

"We urge you to avoid panic buying and engaging in Mass purchase of consumables as this will only worsen the anxiety and tension associated with the pandemic. We wish to single out our teeming brothers and sisters taking refuge in various IDP camps to be particularly mindful of the pandemic of coronavirus because of obvious apparent close juxtaposition of families.

"We call on them to ensure minimal interaction and avoidance of communal meetings at this time. We wish to commend the efforts of Borno state Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Professor Babagama Umara Zulum for constituting a high powered committee on COVID-19 chaired by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Usman Umar Kadafur for providing a state of the art fully equipped Isolation Center as part of preparedness for the pandemic.

"This is in addition to the governors Directive for a heightened surveillance at all points of entry into the state. As patriotic citizens of the state, we are always ready to partner with the government in it's resolve at promoting a healthy society at all times "

"We also urge all our members to take necessary precautionary measure to protect themselves while rendering health services to deserving citizens. We also urge governments at all levels to provide basic hygiene consumables like water containers, hand sanitisers and face masks for our IDP camps and host communities as well as provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other requirements to the designated Isolation Centers and other health care Facilities".