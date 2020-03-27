Late Payment of Salaries of Workers of the Imo State Customary Court

Listen to article

For many years now, salaries of chairmen and inspectors of Customary Courts in Imo State as well as the judiciary workers of the Customary Courts and the Customary Court of Appeal (CCA) in Imo State are paid almost two (2) weeks after other workers in the State have received their own salaries. This situation has become unbearable to the affected staff who now suspect some foul plays by those responsible for payment of the salaries, that is, the heads and accountants of the courts. These workers now accuse the heads and accountants of these courts of fixing their salaries for some periods before payment to them. According to them, that is why their salaries are usually paid one or two weeks after other workers in the State have received their salaries.

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has ordered the immediate payment of salaries of Imo State workers for the month of March 2020 with a view to cushioning the effects of Covid-19. Whilst other workers of the State have been receiving their salaries for the month in line with the directives by the governor, the chairmen and inspectors of Customary Courts as well as the judiciary staff of both the Customary Courts and the CCA are yet to receive their salaries. This smacks of a foul play by the heads and accountants of these courts.

Furthermore, as against the modern e-payment method adopted by institutions of governments these days, these workers get their salaries by issuance of cheques rather than by e-payment whereby workers get alerts from their banks. This system of payment of workers' salaries is now old fashioned, outdated, and barbaric, especially coming from the judicial arm of government which ought to be in the forefront of advocating for a cashless banking policy. This system of payment has many negative implications. One of such implications is that it deprives the affected workers of their opportunity to access loan or salary advancements from banks, as they do not own and operate salary accounts which is one of the requirements by banks for salary advancements to workers. Further, it poses risks to the life of the workers who are issued cheques and then required to travel, at their expense, to banks to lodge their cheques. And, as many of these workers operate different banks from the ones that the courts' cheques are issued to them, they would have to wait for about two to three days after lodgement of their cheques before they will clear. Some of these staff are robbed by criminals as many of them know when they are issued cheques for their monthly salaries. Also, in many cases, when the CCA starts issuing cheques, some of these staff may not have the money to transport themselves to the CCA in order to collect their cheques; and, when they do, they will still face the herculean task of queuing on lines in the banks (for hours) before they could lodge their cheques, as there is usually uncontrollable crowd occasioned by payment of salaries through the issuance of cheques. Many of these staff have had accident, lost their valuables, and have been robbed in their bid to go to the CCA to get their cheques.

This system of payment is grossly against the spirit of this present period when the governments of the world are advocating for social distancing as one of the preventive ways of the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic. One can then imagine how many staff of these courts, and, by implication, how many Imolites would be infected with this deadly virus if the heads and accountants of these courts continue with the manual payment of workers' salaries!

We, therefore, call on the Imo State government to holistically investigate these allegations. And, if any persons are found culpable, the government should ensure that they are dealt with in accordance with the laws. Furthermore, the government should direct the heads of the courts and their accountants to forthwith stop the payment of these workers' salaries by issuance of cheques. They should direct that these workers are paid through the banks and always get alerts from their banks as other workers of Imo State do. The Hope Uzodimma-led government should act fast in addressing this ugly situation before the perpetrators of this evil and wicked system give a bad name to the government. A stitch in time saves nine."