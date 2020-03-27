TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | Headlines

Presidency Disputes President Buhari's Absence In Nigeria With A Photo.

Says It is Fake News In Its Entirety
By The Nigerian Voice
Listen to article

The Presidency on Thursday night disputed the claim by some Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari had travelled out of Nigeria.

Audio messages on Thursday circulated around the country claiming Buhari had tested positive to Coronavirus Disease and had travelled out of the country with his Chief of Staff, who has also been confirmed positive.

But the Technical Assistant (New Media) to the President in the Office of the Vice President of Nigeria, Philip Obin, on his Twitter handle faulted the audio message.

Obin said Buhari was in his office late on Thursday working, backing it up with a photograph he said had just been taken.

He tweeted: “The concocted audio message flying on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, about President Buhari’s whereabouts should be totally disregarded.

“It is Fake News in its entirety.
“Here’s the President at work, this night, at the State House, Abuja FCT.”


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists