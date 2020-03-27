Coronavirus: Port Harcourt airport closed to passengers

Listen to article

Assistant General Manager Operations, Port Harcourt International Airport, Kunle Akinbode, said all domestic flights operating at the airport have been rescheduled following a planed shut down by management.

While speaking in Port Harcourt on Thursday, Akinbode said Arik Air, Aero Contractors and Air Peace airlines shut down operations on Thursday, while Dana Airline stopped its flight operations on Wednesday.

Rivers State has also announced the closure of all the borders in the state with effect from Thursday evening.

He also said that the airport was a critical facility that could not be completely closed down because there could be very essential cargos that might come in through the airport.

“For instance, it’s in the news that a Japanese company has donated some medical supplies to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These supplies have already arrived the Abuja Airport, so if there are signals to deliver the supplies across states through the airports, then such essential cargos would be allowed to land.

“All airports in the country are open to receiving essential cargos especially transporting medical supplies or other essentials.

“The position of the Federal Government is that the airports would be shutting down to passengers.

“For the Port Harcourt International Airport, most of the airlines have already adjusted their flight schedules to end at about 14:00 hours today (Thursday) and this was done even before the Rivers State Government issued its ultimatum on boarder closure,” he said.