Self Isolation: Delta Women, Unmarried Ladies Troop To Health Center To Avoid Unwanted Pregnancies, As Covid-19 Bites Harder

The Stay-At-Home order otherwise known as self isolation directive to prevent the further spread of the dreaded pandemic, Corronavirus which has crippled countries' economy including Nigeria, has forced married women and unmarried ladies to healthcare facility for the prevention of unwanted pregnancies.

Ironically, health centres in Delta state have rather recorded high influx of married women for family planning.

At the federal and state levels, civil servants between levels 1-12 have been asked to work from home, a situation that has sent fear to their wives and girlfriends.

The Reproductive Head Supervisor, Alihame Primary healthcare centre, Ika south local government area of Delta state, Mrs Loveth Durojaiye said that the centre had received 80 percent patronage within the period of directive.

Dourojaiye disclosed this on Thursday during an advocacy visit to Alihame and Owa-Oyibo Primary Healthcare centres by DevComs partners TCI and Delta State Government family planning team.

She said, "Now, the compliance is very high even teenagers also rushing to have family planning. We are recording over 80 percent.

"We urge other women to key in to avoid unwanted pregnancy especially this period of staying at home as a result to prevent the coronavirus.

Speaking further, the Delta State Technical Support Lead for Family Planning, Dr. Bernard Emonena said there will be an increasing bonding in sexual relationship.

"Ordinarily, when you to go to work and come back, there is this natural tiredness, on that, it is a form of family planning on its own because you will be too tired to start up something that are intimacy.

"But now, you are at home full time, you are so open for a lot of things to explode and sexual relationship is part of it. So, if it goes continuously unprotected, you find out that in trying to curb this menace of COVID 19 pandemic will end up with another problem of population explosion. For this order to be given, there should be high support for family planning service, if not it will run counter to what we are already achieving in the state" he said.

He advised men and women to continue to seek for family planning service in the state, noting that the services is free.