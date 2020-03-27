BBC Africa offers Covid-19 one minute bulletins across West Africa

Listen to article

BBC News Africa has launched daily one minute video Coronavirus stories in Afrique, Hausa , Igbo , Pidgin and Yoruba .

Delivered by 6pm GMT each video will showcase the two top stories with one being a fact-check video. They will give valuable tips and also dispel disinformation about Covid -19.

The first videos include:

· What is the relationship between Coronavirus and Choloroquine

· Can facemasks protect you from Coronavirus

· How to open doors without your hands.

These bulletins will be made free to BBC partner radio stations around the world and will be available on World Service language websites.

With information changing on a daily basis the videos will offer the audience short curated educational content at a time when everyone is looking for news they can trust.

Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye , Head of West Africa languages, BBC World Service said:

“All BBC languages in West Africa- Afrique, Hausa, Igbo, Pidgin and Yoruba are demonstrating our dedication to journalism that serves our audiences with Covid 19 in 60 seconds. It’s a daily one-minute fact-checking video that busts the myths around Coronavirus and gives our audiences useful, educative information they can use as they continue to keep safe at a time like this. Covid-19 in 60 seconds is the best of BBC journalism that we believe our young audiences will find engaging captivation and useful in their daily lives.”

Audiences can also follow the live map of cases across Africa with extensive coverage and updates across all of the BBC World Service’s 42 language services as the Coronavirus extends into more countries around the world.