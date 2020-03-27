Imo State Govt. Pays March Salaries to Cushion Effects of COVID19 Stay at Home Order

Listen to article

Imo State Government yesterday 26th March, 2020 paid civil servants in the state their March salaries in order to cushion the effects of the stay at home order and closure of the markets has been extended to Sunday after a fruitful meeting between the representatives of the government and trade union leaders in the state.

According to a press statement credited to Hon. Declan Emelumba, the Hon. Commissioner for Information & Strategy, it read; "The salaries of all civil and public servants in the state have been paid today, the 26th day of March, 2020.

His Excellency the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodimma has directed the banks to credit the workers with immediate effect. All staff should expect alert from their banks before the end of the day.

Also, the salaries of all staff of tetiary institutions in the state have been released to the relevant institutions for immediate payments. However, the institutions are advised to ensure that any of their staff without BVN or account number issues is cleared before his or her salary is paid".

This development has generated jubilation and kudos from all Imolites trusting that the Governor will do more in the lives of the citizens