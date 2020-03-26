Anambra State Government Directs Closure Of Markets For 14 Days with Effect From Monday, 30th March 2020
As part of ongoing measures by Anambra state government to stop the spread of Coronavirus, ALL markets in Anambra state will be closed from Monday, 30th March, 2020 for 14 days.
Only businesses selling food items and medicines are authorised to stay open during the closure. Such businesses should however observe social distance protocols and other coronavirus health advisory already in place in Anambra state.
During the 14-day period also, traders should stay at home and not move about.
This directive will be reviewed at the end of the 14-day period and further directives will be communicated.
The executive and members of Anambra State Market Traders Association (ASMATA), executive and members of various market associations, market men and women are hereby directed to strictly comply with this directive.
Members of Anambra state Covid-19 Task Force, the police and other security agencies should strictly enforce this directive.
This is in the best interest of all of us. Please help us to fight this Pandemic.
Announcer
Professor Solo Chukwulobelu
Secretary to Anambra State Government
Thursday, 26th March, 2020