3 hours ago

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 14 New Cases. 12 cases From Lagos, 2 Cases From Abuja

By The Nigerian Voice
Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 14 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 65.

The Centre announced this in a tweet on Thursday night.

A breakdown of the number of the additional cases showed that 12 new cases were discovered in Lagos while the remaining two were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Six of the cases were detected on a vessel and three others were returning travellers into the country while the remaining case was a close contact of a confirmed case.


