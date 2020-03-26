Police nab two men for stealing seven cars at church 

Listen to article

A 43-year-old man, Ezi Friday of Adesuah Iyamo, Benin-City and his 27-year-old accomplice, Onyekachi Atama of Akabigbo, Ugwuagba, Onitsha have been arrested by operatives of Ogun State police Command for stealing seven vehicles at Redemption Camp.

The suspects were arrested following a report by one Titilayo Otitodogbon who reported at Redeemed camp police station that she parked her Toyota Camry car with registration number LND 636 EZ at Diligent road, Redemption Camp, but on getting back to the place, the car has been taken by thieves.

The spokesman for Ogun Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that upon her report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Redeemed Camp, CSP Chris Amanyi detailed his detectives to go after the perpetrators.

He said "The detectives embarked on full scale forensic and technical investigation which yielded positive result when one Friday Ezi who actually stole the car from redeemed Camp was traced to Edo State where he was promptly arrested on the 10th of March 2020."

"His arrest and eventual confessional statement led the operatives to Onitsha in Anambra State where one Onyekachi Atama who is his receiver and an accomplice was also arrested on the 15th of March 2020."

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects have stolen up to seven different cars at the Camp but they confessed to have stolen only two cars at different occasion."

The PPRO said Onyekachi Atama who is a spare parts dealer at motor parts market in Onitsha confessed that once the vehicles were brought to him by Friday Ezi, he used to balkanized it and sell such vehicles in parts.

The Commissioner of police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson commended the investigative team for a job well-done.

The CP directed that the suspects should be transferred to Anti car theft section of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for proper investigation and prosecution.