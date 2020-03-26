Coronavirus: Six Patients Recover In Lagos

Listen to article

Lagos State Government on Thursday said six coronavirus patients have recovered in the state and will be discharged soon.

Lagos State health commissioner Akin Abayomi in an interview on Nigeria Info said, “Tomorrow, we are going to discharge six of the (coronavirus) patients in Lagos.

“Our admitted patients will go down theoretically to 18.”

“6 of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon,” Tunde Ajayi, special assistant to Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tweeted earlier.

“There’s something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead.”