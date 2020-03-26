TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | Health

Coronavirus: Lagos State Procures Spraying Machines To Fumigate The Entire State

By The Nigerian Voice
Listen to article

The Lagos State government have procured machines to fumigate the entire state in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed this on Thursday. “To ensure we keep our environment safe and curtail the contagion of #COVID19, we are deploying disinfectant equipment to fumigate the entire state,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

“These fumigation machines will be deployed to every part of the metropolis for sterilization of our public spaces & surfaces.

“We are very aggressive in our efforts to combat the novel Coronavirus in the State.

“We all have to #TakeResponsibility and do our part in ensuring we remain safe and healthy.”


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists