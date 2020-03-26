COVID-19; Yobe State University Shuts Down for 30 Days

Listen to article

Yobe State University, Damaturu has shut down it's gates to both staff and students of the institutionfor for academic and non academic activities for a period of 30 days from today Thursday, 26th March 2020 as part of governments measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus within the varsity.

A statement obtained Thursday by The Nigerian Voice in Damaturu, issued by the Registrar of the university, Dr. Kalli Alkali Yusuf Gazali read in qoute: “in compliance with the National Universities Commission (NUC’s) circular dated 20th March, 2020 titled: “Management of Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic,."

"The management at its special meeting held on 20th March, 2020 considered and directed to comply with the NUC directives that the University be closed for a period of one month with effect from 23rd March, 2020 as part of measures to contain and prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) through out the country and the University in particular.”

The statement added that the Vice Chancellor of the university on behalf of the Senate had already directed that from Tuesday 23rd March, 2020, all students of the University should vacate the campus till further notice.