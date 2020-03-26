Borno State House Of Assembly (BOSHA) Suspends Legislative Activities For 30 Days

Listen to article

Sequel to the rapidly and globally spreading coronavirus and federal government strategic measures adopted to curtail the outbreak of the deadly disease, Borno State House of Assembly (BOSHA) has at last suspended it's plenary session for a period of 30 days.

The suspension came up on Thursday at the sitting through a motion of public importance moved by the House Leader ,Honourable Dige Mohammed.

The Deputy Speaker, Honourable Engineer Abdullahi Musa Askira who presided the sitting of the house said the decision of the house to suspend it's activities was in line with the compliance of governemnt's directives banning gatherings of 50 people in particular place at a particular time.

He added that the suspension will also enable the members to use the period to create awareness of the danger associated with COVID-19 at their respective constituencies.

The House further called on the state government to earmark a substantial amount of money for the purchase of hand sanitizers and other essential items for public use as part of preventive measures.

The Deputy Speaker also enjoined the public to adhere strictly to Governemnts' and other relevant authorities directives and measures in preventing the spread of the disease, especially the shut down of relaxation or social gatherings.

Measures like praying at distance in worship places, adopting personal hygiene and environmental sanitation as well as using sanitisers to regularly clean hands and avoid frequent hand shakes with others among other measures should be adhered to.