Nigerian Industrialist, Abdulsamad Rabiu Donates N1billion In Cash To Support Covid-19 Response In Nigeria

To strengthen national response to COVID-19 in Nigeria, Industrialist and Founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a donation of 1bn in cash through the BUA Foundation and has also placed an order for an additional donation of equipment and medical supplies including testing kits and medical protective gear to 9 states in Nigeria. These medical supplies are being airfreighted and will arrive Nigeria as soon as possible. States to benefit include Lagos, Kano, Adamawa, Edo, Kwara, Rivers, Abia, Akwa-Ibom and Sokoto.

Speaking on the donation, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group said that it was very important for the private sector to support the government’s effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic whilst also adding that the N1billion donation will be done through the Central Bank of Nigeria Led “Private Sector Coalition Committee against COVID-19”.

“This donation will not only provide additional needed funds to the government and NCDC’s efforts but will also serve to protect healthcare and medical workers on the frontlines of fighting the pandemic. In addition to donating the ordered medical supplies and equipment to the two most populated states in Northern and Southern Nigeria, we have also selected 7 states across all geopolitical regions in Nigeria where significant members of the BUA workforce and their families are situated to help preparedness and response to the challenges posed by the pandemic. Each of these 9 states will receive about 100,000 protective facemasks, 1000 high grade medical protection and isolation gear, 2000 protective goggles, 1000 gloves and 1000 testing kits amongst other things.” Rabiu added