COVID-19 - Who are you?

Listen to article

Who are you? COVID 19 or the beast?

What is your number? 19 or 1,9?

Are you number 666 too?

Who are you? Our pestilence?

Why have you invaded? To destroy or

to teach? Will there be lessons?

How long are you here?

Maybe for a while, maybe for eternity.

Will you depart anytime soon?

Have you come to stay, change us?

Or your mission-destruction?

Why have you invaded?

You were once a story

Now our reality

You were once far away

now our game

Some have touched you

Some now with you

Some left with you

Who are you?

Your number comes with an omen

An owl of the night with many rules

Why should I stay away - two metres?

Your wickedness to our consternation

Who are you?

Our chagrin?

A dagger tearing our medical labs?

Who are you?

A satire of our time?

God or god messenger?

What is your mission?

Will you take us, spare us?

Will you block our vision, free us?

Who are you?

What's your mission?

To take 'okpehe' from market women?

To leave us with bitter soup?

Oh no! The world no longer rotating

Darkness beclouds

The boys no longer chase the leathers

They have stopped singing ' rain-rain go away'

Oh no! The crickets no longer sing

melodiously for the leafs yellow

Like the Egyptian plague, water-red

Who are you?

Oh no! No more viewing at the centre

No more shouting - It's a goal!

John Cena fighting, no audience to applaud

Messi dribbling self, de Gea at empty net

Oh no! We are now masquerades

Masks now our love

Gloves our pride

A culture destroyer you are

Handshake in limbo

You have murdered Boko Haram, Isis

You have murdered HIV/Aids

You have murdered herdsmen, bandits crisis

Now to murder us?

Who are you?

When are you leaving?

Where are you going?

Will you ever return?