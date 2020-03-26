Coronavirus: NRC shuts Lagos-Ogun train services

Listen to article

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Wednesday announced the suspension of the Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Train Services (MTTS) with effect from Wednesday evening.

The Lagos Railway District Manager, Jerry Oche, said in Lagos that the new development had become imperative to contain the further spread of COVID-19 in the states and the country.

He said, “We are shutting down today. So, there is not going to be evening train operations until further notice. We are shutting down to curb the spread of COVID-19. The closure is going to be indefinite until further directives from the government.

“We carry a lot of people at once and this continued operations might aid the spread of the virus. We think it is only wise to shutdown. COVID-19 is not a respecter of persons. All we can do is to protect ourselves. We know that people need to go around to make ends meet but again, only the living can do that,” Oche said.

He urged commuters to obey the government’s stay-at-home order.