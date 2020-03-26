TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | General News

20 Security Operatives Killed In Niger State

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

A joint security patrol team compromising officers and men of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps exchanged heavy gunfire with armed bandits around Galkogo Forest in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State last weekend.

PRNigeria learnt that while the bandits suffered heavy casualties, at least 20 security personnel were killed during the bloody gun duel.

The bodies of security operatives and volunteers killed during the encounter were immediately evacuated and conveyed to the Minna General Hospital.

Efforts of PRNigeria to get responses from the spokespersons of both the Nigerian Army and Niger State Police command proved abortive as their mobile lines could not be reached at the time of filing this report.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists