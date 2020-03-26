Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Abba Kyari's Coronavirus Infection, Says Presidency's Secrets Will Soon Be Exposed

Listen to article

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has reacted to the Coronavirus status of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nnamdi Kanu said that very soon Nigeria will be without a President, because, according to him, COVID-19 “presents the corrupt criminal Fulani cabal in Abuja and their accomplices in the Lagos media with an opportunity to package and send Jubril Al-Sudani back to his country Sudan, because in all probability he too is infected with Corona virus.”

The IPOB leader believes that the current development will expose a lot of secrets at the Presidency, adding that time is running out on Kyari and another person he described as Jubril Al-Sudani.

“The news that Nigeria’s de-facto ‘president’ and head of government Abba Kyari is ill with COVID-19 or COVIK-ONE NINE according to the impostor, presents the corrupt criminal Fulani cabal in Abuja and their accomplices,” he wrote on Facebook.

“It seems this little virus will flush out all the dirty secrets of the Zoo that even the most ardent establishment supporting conspiratorial Nigerian news media will not be able to cover up.

“Time is running out for both the Sudanese impostor, his London based plastic surgeons and all those that foistered him on brainless hapless Nigerians.

Sharing a picture of President Buhari and Abba Kyari, Nnamdi Kanu added, “This is the picture below of a surgically enhanced and heavily made-up Jubril Al-Sudani being escorted by his master, his recruiter, handler and the true unelected ruler of Nigeria Abba Kyari.”