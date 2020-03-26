Coronavirus:Nigerian Center for Disease Control confirms five new cases, Totalling 51 Cases

Listen to article

Nigerian Center for Disease Control on Wednesday night announced five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 51.

The NCDC on its website said, “On the 25th March 25, 2020, five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 was recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 51 cases have been confirmed, two cases have been discharged and one death from COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

“Of the new five cases reported on March 25, three are in Lagos State, one is in Osun State, one in Rivers State, and one is in FCT. All new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving care.”