Folashade Olukoya Allays Fears Over Covid-19, Gives Message of Hope Through Song

Wife of the General Overseer and Founder of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Mrs Folashade Olukoya also known as Mummy GO has joined other leaders of thought to calm every frayed nerves and to also allay fears over the current Coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world.

Earlier in the week, Mrs Olukoya sent out a heartwarming song through the social media to all believers across the globe, an initiative she considered very important with the belief that it would serve as a succour to the people and also revive their lost hopes in the midst of the killer disease with yet to be determined cure.

Lending her voice to the global scourge, the vessel of God performed a solo song in a very sonorous and angelic voice tilted " how marvelous is our God".

According to Mrs Olukoya, God is aware of the present predicament of the world just as she used the opportunity to reach out in her song that God is loving and marvelous to his children, while also encouraging the world to continue in their fervent prayers in every unit they found themselves, adding that the current situation was, but for a moment and everyone must acknowledge and reverence God alone.

Meanwhile, Mummy GO also reminded families to make best use of the 'stay at home' break ordered by the Government to bond as a family and advising couple to endeavour to reignite the marital bliss, so as to attract God's presence for the general good of the society.

This admonition was coming at a period the Government was making tremendous and frantic efforts to put a permanent check on the spread of the deadly Covid-19, with every state coming up with various modules, policies, protocols and solution. Currently the number has officially risen to 46 and experts have resonated that social distancing and obedience to the 'stay at home' order was the most effective way to curtail the spread of the virus.