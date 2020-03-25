Covid-19: Nba Idah Branch Suspends All Activities, Advises Members To Stay At Home And Stay Safe

Listen to article

NBA Idah Branch has suspended all activities including its monthly meetings as part of measures to control the spread of Covid-19 Pandemic. The Branch's monthly meeting was earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday, 26th March, 2019, but following the spread of the virus in Nigeria, the said meeting has been suspended till further notice. The suspension of the meeting as well as other activities in the Branch is in line with the Kogi State Government's efforts and directives aimed at preventing the spread of Corona Virus into Kogi State. A text message sent to the members of the Association by the Branch Chairman, J.U. Okpanachi, Esq., reads thus:

"Kindly take notice that all activities concerning NBA Idah Branch has been suspended in line with Kogi State Government's directives on Covid-19, till further notice; no branch meeting Tomorrow, stay at home and stay safe".

The Idah Branch of the NBA is committed to supporting the Government and all relevant stakeholders in curbing the spread of the Virus. To this extent, the Chairman of the Branch has advised the members of the Branch not only to stay at home but also to stay safe by obeserving all the safety guildelines given by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant health Institutions in the Country as well as the saftey tips given by the Kogi State Government in confronting Covid-19.