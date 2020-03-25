Coronavirus: Anambra State House Of Assembly Suspends Legislative Activities

Listen to article

Anambra State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, suspended all legislative activities until further notice.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Uche Okafor, who addressed journalists, said the state lawmakers, having realized that it will be difficult to maintain the recommended social distancing, had decided to put sessions and hearing on hold until further notice, to help curtail the dreaded pandemic.

Okafor said, “The house took the decision in compliance with the directive of the governor, Chief Willie Obiano, that cancelled social gathering and other preventive measures in order to ensure that everyone in the state is safe from the virus.”

Okafor recalled that the state governor, Willie Obiano, had banned all public gatherings including burial and wedding ceremonies, schools to avoid the spread of the disease.

“Although Anambra State had not recorded any case of coronavirus, all hands must be on deck to contain the spread of the virus into the state,” he added.

Other parts of his address read, “The Anambra State House of Assembly wishes to announce the immediate suspension of all legislative businesses, sessions and hearing until further notice,.

“The people of the state must see it as needful by reporting any suspected case to concerned authorities, noting that by reporting, the emergency committees set up by the state will be able to respond promptly.”