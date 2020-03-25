71 Year Prince Charles Of England Tests Positive To Coronavirus

Listen to article

The 71 year-old prince displays mild symptoms but remains in “good health”, the spokesman for the royal family said. His wife, Camilla tested negative.

The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

The Price of Wales has been working from home in Scotland for the last few days, in company of his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

‘In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

‘‘It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.’’

According to metro.co.uk, among Prince Charles’ recent engagements was a Water Aid dinner, in which he sat opposite Prince Albert II of Monaco.

Prince Albert became the first Royal Family member to catch coronavirus earlier this month.

He was also at a celebrity Prince’s Trust Awards a few days ago.