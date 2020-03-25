Amara Iwuanyanwu Emerges Dsp Of The 9th Assembly Of The Imo Statehouse Of Assembly

Listen to article

In about 3 weeks of high profile politicking, networking and lobbying, members of the Imo State House of Assembly on Monday March 23, 2020, through an in-house election for principal officers of the 9th Session of Assembly, unanimously elected the Member representing Nwangele state constituency, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu (Mr. Capacity), as the Deputy Speaker of the hallowed chamber amidst strong contenders from Ideato North State constituency and Isu State constituency; the duo of Rt. Hon. Innocent Arthur Egwim and Rt. Hon. Ngozi Obiefule, respectively.

In a chat yesterday morning with the correspondent of TheNigerianVoice, the newly elected Deputy Speaker of the 9th Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, saluted the resilience of his colleagues cum honourable members for electing him amidst other contending ranking members for the highly coveted seat of the Deputy Speaker of the House.

He however, used the opportunity to thank God Almighty for the grace and opportunity to serve the good people of Nwangele & the rest of lmo people in his new capacity as the 4th Citizen of the State & 2nd ranking principal officer of the House after the speaker, Rt. Hon. Collins Chiji (PhD).

While speaking to TheNigerianVoice, he promised to put in his best in his new assignments of legislative business to put the Govt. of Shared Prosperity Mantra of the His Excellency , Sen. Hope Uzodinma, the Executive Governor on their toes to ensure that they deliver on promises to Imolites.

Recall that the former Deputy Speaker of the 8th Imo State House of Assembly , Rt. Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo, who is now a federal law maker, also represented Nwangele Constituency in the House; and his successor, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu is today occupying the same coveted seat in the 9th IMHA. Many political pundits and analysts are beginning to see something special about Nwangele Local Government that presides itself as the most strategic Local Government in lmo state.