Coronavirus: Nigeria Documents 44 Cases

Nigeria has recorded fresh coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Bauchi State, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 44.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

The centre said the cases had travel history to Germany and the UK.

“2 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in FCT and 1 in Bauchi. The cases have travel history to Germany and the UK. As at 06:25 pm on 24th March, there are 44 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death,” the agency tweeted.

Of the 44 confirmed cases, Lagos has 29, FCT, eight and Ogun three. Ekiti, Oyo, Edo and Bauchi have one case each.

Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari; and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, are among the key officials who have tested positive for the virus.