Task Force on COVID-19 visits Aso Villa, keeps mum

The Presidential Task Force for the control of Coronavirus (COVID-19), led by its Chairman, Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday visited the State House, Abuja amid speculation of suspected case of the virus in the Presidential Villa.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the Presidential Task Force, which arrived the Villa at about 2.18pm, inspected some offices, including that of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, who has been reported to have tested positive to COVID-19.

Mustapha and other members of the task force, comprising ministers and health experts, spent about 15 minutes inspecting the offices.

When contacted for comment on their mission to the Villa, the task force declined comments, saying Nigerians should await their usual press briefing.

On whether some staff of the State House have tested positive for virus, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, passively stated: “We don’t mention names in carrying out this responsibility.

“It’s a global practice so you don’t expect us to mention any name to you.”

After taking a careful look, Mustapha, also the Secretary to Government of the Federation, advised journalists to imbibe the culture of wearing face masks to protect themselves from the disease.

He said: “You people should start wearing face mask, please.

“I can see that you are not taking this thing serious.

“Wear face masks please.

“It is not a joke.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s statistics as at 2pm on Tuesday indicated that Nigeria has confirmed 42 cases of COVID-19, with two patients discharged and one death.