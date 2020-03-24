Gov. Buni Inaugurates Standing Committee On Covid-19.

Listen to article

His Excellency, The Executive Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni (Chiroman Gujba), today inaugurated a high level committee on coronavirus ( COVID-19) aimed at sensitising the general public on all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic disease ( COVID- 19) in the state.

In a press statement issued Tuesday by Hussaini Mai Suleh, Press Secretary to Gov. Buni, it states that Hon. Idi Barde Gubana ( wazirin Fune), the Deputy Governor Yobe State said the inauguration was performed by the Deputy Governor, His Excellency Hon. Idi Barde Gubana ( wazirin Fune) who is also the chairman of the committee, said that as the world faces coronavirus pandemic, Yobe constituted a high level committee aimed at taking all necessary measures to check possible eventualities of deadly virus.

Government according to him is concerned about the lives of people of Yobe state, prayers is the only solution to the pandemic disease COVID- 19. May Allah see us through this trying moment. The Deputy added.

Shortly after the inaugural meeting, commissioners in the ministries of Home affairs, information and culture Alh Abdullahi Bego and Health Dr. Mohammed lawan Gana as well as permanent Secretary political affairs Alh lawan Kolo Gaidam who is also the secretary of the committee jointly addressed news men on the position of the state government.

Social, political and religious gathering should be minimized. All civil servants from level 1 to 12 are advised to stay at home for at least 30 days while essential services are to remain at their duty posts. Emergency Phone numbers has been provided in order to reach emergency services (health personal) ( 08131834764 07041116027 )

Dr lawan Gana said government took the decision as one of the strategies to prevent the importation of the virus. The committee members are:

1 His Excellency Hon Idi Barde Gubana -----Chairman

2. Hon Commissioner Health--- Deputy Chairman

3.Hon .Commissioner Environment. Member

4.Hon. Commissioner Home affairs information and culture---- Member

5.Hon.Commissioner Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management--- Member

6.Hon. Commissioner Transport and Energy - Member

7.Hon Commissioner Commerce industry and tourism Member.

8.Hon. Commissioner women Affairs- Member

9. Hon.Commissioner Youth and Sports -- Member

10.Hon. Commissioner Religious Affairs. Member

11.His Royal Highness Emir of Fika Member

12. Chairman House Committee on Health Member

13. Commissioner of police

Member

14. Director security services Member

15.Commandant Nigeria security and civil Defence corps.

16 Representative of National centre for Disease control. Member

17. representative of WHO Member

18. Executive secretary SEMA Member

19.Executive Secretary PHMB Member

20. United Nations Representative Member

21.CMD yobe state university Teaching Hospital Damaturu. Member

22.Permanent Secretary political affairs is to serves as Secretary.