TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 hours ago | General News

Lagos State shuts markets, parks; reduces gathering limit to 25

By The Nigerian Voice
Listen to article

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday ordered the closure of all markets in the state except food markets and those selling essential commodities due to rise in coronavirus cases.

The governor said the closure of the markets would take effect from Thursday and would last for one week.

Sanwo-Olu, who gave update on Coronavirus at the State House, Marina on Tuesday also reviewed the minimum number of people that could gather at a time to 25 from the initial 50.

He also ordered the closure of all public parks, swimming pools, gyms and others, with effect from Thursday.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists