Ebonyi Virology Centre to commence sample testing of suspected Covid- 19 patients.

The virology laboratory equipment for Lasser fever in the Virology centre, Abakaliki is to be deployed for blood sample testing of suspected Covid - 19 patients with symptoms on or before 1st April.

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi who made this disclosure in his state wide broadcast said that when theirs comes up, the testing centre shall serve South east and South South and even North Central.

Chief Umahi pointed out that the state has purchased a number of equipement like the temperature gauge, ventilators and isolation cubicles adding that anybody observed with coughing, sneezing, difficulty in breathing must be reported to Ministry of health.

He also said that state government has built two Covid - 19 Quarantine Centers in Abakaliki and at the boarder with Enugu in Ishielu local government and have closed all schools, Night clubs, Sporting activities and henceforth gathering of more then fifty persons other than essential service centres shall be an offence.

The governor directed all religious institutions and all centres for essential services to provide nose masks, running water and ensure that everybody entering and exiting do wash their hands in a running water and use sanitizers.

He warned that any of the Service centres that fails to observe the stipulated measures would be severely punished, including compulsory shut down, penalty and arrest of the Chief Executive of such centres.

Chief Umahi announced that henceforth, there shall be no gathering of more than fifty persons, no burial ceremonies, no wedding outside religious premises and civil servants from grade level 01 to 10 must stay off work.

