Three Workers In Abba Kyari's Office Tests Positive To Coronavirus

Three workers of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari have tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19). An impeccable source confirmed the development to The Nigerian Voice. Meanwhile all the aides at the Vice President’s wing with the exception of his media aide did not turn up for work.

A source said the VP reported late to work on Monday afternoon unlike him. Most of his aides had face masks and hand gloves on when they came to work on Monday. Meanwhile the villa is on a gradual lockdown as none essential staff have been asked to stay away.