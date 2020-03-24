BORNO State NUJ Commends Gov. Zulum On Koronavirus Preparations

Listen to article

The Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ Borno Council Bulama Talba on behalf of working journalists commends Borno State government for taking a swift action to prevent out break of Corona virus disease in the state.

Worthy of note is the setting up of high powered Response Team for the prevention and control of Covid-19 as well as provision of state of the art facilities for testing, isolation center and intensive care unit among other measures to keep the public safe.

The Union however calls on the government to provide more artificial respiratory machines to complement the ones on ground for use and as precaution in the event of any suspected case.

NUJ Borno Council assures government and people of the state of adequate and accurate coverage as well as timely information on prevention and control of corona virus.

The Council equally calls on journalists not to publish any alleged case on Covid-19 without confirmation from the Response Team or the Commissioner of Health in the state and be cautious while covering issues relating to the pandemic by using personal protective equipment.

We also implore the public to be prayerful for an end to the global pandemic and remain law abiding in the face of restrictions by the government on social distancing including personal hygiene.

Mohammed Ibrahim

Secretary NUJ Borno State