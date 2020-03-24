March 24:  Secure the Promises of God

Listen to article

The seventh action step in prayer is related to the previous one: Secure your promises from God’s Word.You must hold unto God’s promises as you take His Word before Him, applying it to your specific requests. When Jesus ministered to people, He never assumed what they needed. He asked them, “What do you want me to do for you?” (Matthew 20:32).

God answers specific requests based on His promises. Bartimaeus was blind, begging by the road side. When he heard Jesus was coming, he said, “Jesus, son of David, have mercy on me!” (Mark 10:47). Jesus answered, “What do you want me to do for you?” (v. 51). Jesus asked people what they specifically wanted. The blind man said, “Rabbi, I want to see.” Jesus said, “Your faith has healed you.” Immediately, he received his sight and followed Him along the road (V. 52).

Bartimaeus was healed because he asked for healing based on his legal rights. He cried, “Son of David.” That’s a legal statement. Abraham’s covenant come through David. The Scripture says the Messiah will come through David’s line and that David’s throne will last forever. (See Isaiah 9:6-7).

Bartimaeus reasoned, “if Jesus is the Messiah, He must be the son of David. If he is the son of David, then every covenant promise God made to Abraham, Moses and David can come to me through Jesus.” So, he said, “Son of David, have mercy on me! “Jesus agreed with him and granted his request. “Go, your faith has healed you.” Jesus said to him. The man was healed because he petitioned according to God’s promises. Likewise, you can secure God’s promises when you pray in the name of Jesus. Note: Jesus is always asking, “What do you want me to do for you?” Don’t be vague in your prayer. Tell God what’s in your heart and request of Him to grant your heart’s desire in the name of His only begotten Son, Jesus.

Let’s pray: Father, help me to always remember that I can secure your promises because of my rights in Jesus, and that every covenant promise you made can come to me through Jesus. In Jesus’ precious name I pray. Amen.

Today’s reading: Joshua 16-18; Luke 2:1-24

Abraham's Blessings are Ours Through Jesus.