This is a war

Our backsides to the wall

This is a fire

Our flesh on a barbed wire

This is a foe

Our health he seeks to ruin

This is a blade

Our generation to akin alive

This is a flood

National capitals to swallow

This is a plague

Our flesh and blood to wreck

A nightmare

Our sweet dreams to isolate

An adversary

World anthem for desolation