COVID-19: Oyetola orders Osun workers to proceed on leave

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola today ordered the junior and middle-level civil servants in the state to proceed on a two-week leave, starting from Tuesday, 24th March, 2020, as part of measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

In a press release signed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, Governor Oyetola granted the leave for the workers as part of precautionary measures to forestall any possible outbreak of coronavirus anywhere in the State.

The statement quoted Governor Oyetola as saying "all Officers from Grade Level 1 - 12 in all services of the State should proceed on two weeks leave beginning from Tuesday, 24th March 2020".

However, workers on essential services such as health, environmental sanitation, fire service, among others are not affected by the directive.

"All Officers on essential services in Health and Medical facilities, Environmental Sanitation, Fire Services, Water Corporation, and all other essential services, are to be reporting for duty as usual", the statement noted.

While emphasising the premise for Osun's preventive protocols, the Governor said: "it will be noted that the coronavirus has not spread to this State, but the Government will not spare any effort that will make the State continue to be free of this pandemic coronavirus."