Governor Uzodinma Names Commissioners, LGAs and Portfolios
The Governor of Imo State has assigned portfolios to 23 commissioners selected across Imo rural communities and sworn-in on Monday 23rd March, 2020 by himself Governor Hope Uzodinma, to assist him as members of the state executive council in discharge of his administrative duties to serve the good people of Imo State in line with his Oath of Office.
According to information gathered by The Nigerian Voice, below are the list of the commissioners, their Local government area and portfolios
They are:
1. Dr. Mrs. Damaris Osunkwo —Ahiazu Mbaise LGA
Ministry of Health
2. Dr Iyke Njoku —Aboh Mbaise LGA
Ministry of Environment
3. Prof. B. T. O Ikegwuoha —Orlu LGA
Ministry of Education
4. Barr. Francis Dibiagwu —Oguta LGA
Ministry of Special Duties
5. Barr. Doris Akubuo –Njaba LGA
Ministry of Tourism & Creative Arts
6. Hon Daniel C Oguh —Okigwe LGA
Ministry of Youths & Social Development
7. Hon Noble Atulegwu —Owerri West LGA
Ministry of Entrepreneurship & Skills Acquisition
8. Engr. C C Osuala —Nwangele LGA
Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning
9. Hon. Lambert Orisakwe —Isu LGA
Ministry of Agriculture & Natural Resources
10. Mrs. Obiageri Ajoku —Ohaji Egbema LGA
Ministry of Livestock Development
11. Hon. Mrs Nkechi Ugwu –Ideato South LGA
Ministry of Gender and Vulnerable Group
12. Simeon Ibegbulem —Ihitte Uboma LGA
Ministry of Special Projects
13. Bar Kingsley Ononuju — Mbaitoli LGA
Ministry of Commerce & Industry
14. Declan Emelumba —Oru West LGA
Ministry of information & Strategy
15. Bar Enyinnaya Onuegbu –Ngor Okpala LGA
Ministry of Lands
16. Barr. Rex Anunobi –Nkwerre LGA
Ministry of Transport
17. Hon. Raph Nwosu —Oru West LGA
Ministry of Works
18. Fabian Ihekwueme —Obowo LGA
Ministry of Foreign/International Affairs
19. Tony Umezuruike —Owerri North LGA
Ministry of Public Utilities
20. Iyke Umeh –Ideato North LGA
Ministry of Technology Development
21. Dr. Elias Martins Emedom –
Ministry of Social Welfare and Sanitation
22. Love Ineh —Obowo LGA
Ministry of Housing
23. Barr. COC Akaolisa —Orsu LGA
Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice