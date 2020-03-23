Governor Uzodinma Names Commissioners, LGAs and Portfolios

Listen to article

The Governor of Imo State has assigned portfolios to 23 commissioners selected across Imo rural communities and sworn-in on Monday 23rd March, 2020 by himself Governor Hope Uzodinma, to assist him as members of the state executive council in discharge of his administrative duties to serve the good people of Imo State in line with his Oath of Office.

According to information gathered by The Nigerian Voice, below are the list of the commissioners, their Local government area and portfolios

They are:

1. Dr. Mrs. Damaris Osunkwo —Ahiazu Mbaise LGA

Ministry of Health

2. Dr Iyke Njoku —Aboh Mbaise LGA

Ministry of Environment

3. Prof. B. T. O Ikegwuoha —Orlu LGA

Ministry of Education

4. Barr. Francis Dibiagwu —Oguta LGA

Ministry of Special Duties

5. Barr. Doris Akubuo –Njaba LGA

Ministry of Tourism & Creative Arts

6. Hon Daniel C Oguh —Okigwe LGA

Ministry of Youths & Social Development

7. Hon Noble Atulegwu —Owerri West LGA

Ministry of Entrepreneurship & Skills Acquisition

8. Engr. C C Osuala —Nwangele LGA

Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning

9. Hon. Lambert Orisakwe —Isu LGA

Ministry of Agriculture & Natural Resources

10. Mrs. Obiageri Ajoku —Ohaji Egbema LGA

Ministry of Livestock Development

11. Hon. Mrs Nkechi Ugwu –Ideato South LGA

Ministry of Gender and Vulnerable Group

12. Simeon Ibegbulem —Ihitte Uboma LGA

Ministry of Special Projects

13. Bar Kingsley Ononuju — Mbaitoli LGA

Ministry of Commerce & Industry

14. Declan Emelumba —Oru West LGA

Ministry of information & Strategy

15. Bar Enyinnaya Onuegbu –Ngor Okpala LGA

Ministry of Lands

16. Barr. Rex Anunobi –Nkwerre LGA

Ministry of Transport

17. Hon. Raph Nwosu —Oru West LGA

Ministry of Works

18. Fabian Ihekwueme —Obowo LGA

Ministry of Foreign/International Affairs

19. Tony Umezuruike —Owerri North LGA

Ministry of Public Utilities

20. Iyke Umeh –Ideato North LGA

Ministry of Technology Development

21. Dr. Elias Martins Emedom –

Ministry of Social Welfare and Sanitation

22. Love Ineh —Obowo LGA

Ministry of Housing

23. Barr. COC Akaolisa —Orsu LGA

Attorney General & Commissioner for Justice