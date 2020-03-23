Former HoS, Winnifred Oyo-Ita Arraigned Today By EFCC In Abuja Court

Listen to article

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday arraigned the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winnifred Oyo-Ita, for N3bn graft.

Oyo-Ita was arraigned at the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.

The ex-HOS was sacked in September last year after about N600m was allegedly found in the bank account of her aide.

EFCC investigations reportedly traced about N3bn to Oyo-Ita said to be kickbacks on contracts, illegal estacodes and duty tour allowance received from the government.