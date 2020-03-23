3 hours ago | Corruption Scandals
Former HoS, Winnifred Oyo-Ita Arraigned Today By EFCC In Abuja Court
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday arraigned the immediate past Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winnifred Oyo-Ita, for N3bn graft.
Oyo-Ita was arraigned at the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja.
The ex-HOS was sacked in September last year after about N600m was allegedly found in the bank account of her aide.
EFCC investigations reportedly traced about N3bn to Oyo-Ita said to be kickbacks on contracts, illegal estacodes and duty tour allowance received from the government.