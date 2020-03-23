Remarks By The Governor Of Anambra State At A Press Briefing On Ways Of Containing Covid-19 On March 23, 2020.

Listen to article

In response to the growing threat of the CoronaVirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the Government of Anambra State has come out with the following measures to keep our people safe –

1. Civil servants in the state are hereby directed to proceed on a 14-day work-from-home with effect from Tuesday, March 24, 2020. However, any civil servant may be called upon at any given time to handle an urgent assignment as the case arises. This directive excludes all staff of Anambra State Ministry of Health workers and officers on essential duty.

2. All public gatherings are hereby suspended in Anambra State till further notice with effect from today, March 23, 2020. This includes traditional marriage ceremonies, community festivals, ofala festivals, masquerade festivals, Igbankwu nwanyi, funeral ceremonies, baby christening, new yam festivals, title-taking ceremonies and any meeting of more than 30 participants. Traditional rulers and President General of Communities must ensure full compliance or be held responsible.

3. All nursery, primary, secondary, vocational and tertiary schools are hereby closed with immediate effect. All academic and extra-curricular activities are hereby suspended.

4. All public transport operators are directed to submit the manifest of all passengers coming into Anambra State to the appropriate authorities with their names, phone numbers, residential addresses and final destination.

5. The general public is mandated to maintain a habit of frequent hand-washing with soap and water as well as use alcohol based hand sanitizers.

6. No Keke or tricycle rider should carry more than two passengers at a time.

7. Drivers of shuttle buses must not carry more than 3 passengers at a time.

8. Drivers of township and mini buses must not carry more than 5 passengers at a time.

9. The public is strongly advised to only visit the markets for essential commodities.

10. All night clubs are hereby closed until further notice. People should endeavor to sit at home.

11. Operators of bars and restaurants should not admit more than 30 customers at a time and must adhere strictly to the basic standards of social distancing. They must also provide hand-washing points and hand sanitizers for their customers. Any violation will attract immediate closure of the premises.

12. All persons returning to Anambra State from all countries of the world and states that have Covid-19 cases must go into self-isolation for 14 days and report.

13. Security Agencies have been directed to ensure full compliance.

14. Finally, we have constituted an Action Committee on Covid-19 headed by myself to ensure hands-on attention to the best ways of containing this plague. The members of this committee are

1. Dr Vincent Okpala, Commissioner for Health

2. Mr C Don Adinuba

3. Dr Simeon Onyemaechi

4. Prof Igwegbe Anthony

5. Prof Oby Emelummadu

6. Dr Simon Ushie

7. Dr Basil Nwankwo

8. Dr Emmanuel Azuike

9. Dr Ifeoma Njelita

10. Dr Uche Onyejimbe

11. Dr Chijioke Obagha

12. Prof Maurice Iwu

13. Dr Joe Akabuike

14. Dr Ifeanyi Okoye

15. Dr Ernest Ifebi

16. Dr Chioma Ezenyimulu

17. Dr Onyeka Ibezim

18. Chidi Kanu

19. Rt. Hon Uche Okafor, Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly.

19. Prof Solo Chukwulobelu

20. Chief Primus Odili

21. Sir Uzu Okagbue

22. Chinedu Aniagboso

All calls related to suspected Covid-19 should be routed to Anambra Public Health Emergency Operation Center on 08030953771 and 08117567363.

I want to assure you that we are determined to do our best to preserve life and restore normalcy within the shortest possible time.

More guidelines on the best practices to be adopted shall be communicated as the need arises.

God bless Anambra State

God bless Nigeria

Willie Obiano

Governor