Covid-19: NSCDC Deploys 9,500 Personnel Nationwide

Following the nationwide measures being deployed by governments in the country to contain the spread of Coronavirus, the Commandant General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has directed the immediate deployment of disaster management operatives of the corps across the country to curtain the speed spread of COVID 19

A press statement issued by Ekunola Gbenga the Media Assistant to the Commandant General, said Abdullahi Muhammadu met with his management team on Monday 23rd of March by 8:00hr directed the directorates especially the disaster management directorate to liaise with State Commandants across the nation to adequate deployment of 9,500 Personnel Nationwide to curtain the speed spread of COVID 19

The commandant General said that the directive was in compliance with the order of the Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. The deployment cuts across the 774 LGs in the country for the safety of the people. He calls for Cultural, environmental protection, behavioural change of Nigerians in this trying period.

The Disaster operatives of the corps have been trained by United Nations both home and abroad, National Emergency Management Agency, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Nigeria Nuclear and Regulatory Agency (NNRA) etc, Gana said.

The CG asked the officers to prepare for the task ahead and should wait for the Hon. Minister directives before commence operation. He revealed that the minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has promise kits and training for the officers to be deployed for the operations.

Worried by the spate of COVID 19 and general apprehension of epidemic in the country, the NSCDC boss, Abdullahi Gana call for individual three (3) days fasting and prayer for the Nation. He emphasized the need for all well meaning Nigerians to go on their knees and commit the nation to the hand of God to quell spread of COVID 19 in our country.

Gana, while encouraging the Corps personnel to participate actively in the three (3) days fasting and prayers, also call on all other security agencies, religious groups, including Christians and Muslims, civil servant, public servants and other good spirited Nigerians to join in the special prayer to invoke the spirit of God against COVID 19 in the Nation.

Signed

Ekunola Gbenga

Media Assistant to the Commandant General (NSCDC)